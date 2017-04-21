Team news: Meath minors to face Dublin 21 April 2017





Meath manager Colm Coyle has named his squad to take on Dublin in the opening round of the Leinster Minor Football Championship.

The starting XV includes three survivors from the 2016 campaign. Robbie Clarke, Adam Murphy and Connell Aherne were all on board last year as Meath accounted for Dublin in Pairc Tailteann but lost out to Kildare in the semi final.

Half back Adam Murphy is also a key member of the county minor hurling squad while Clann na nGaels Cian Swaine will captain the team.

Throw in at Parnell Park on Saturday April 22nd is at 3.00pm.

Meath (Leinster MFC v Dublin): Andrew Beakey; Sean Ryan, Dan Devine, Robbie Clarke; Adam Murphy, John Keane, Jack Hetherington; Cian Swaine, Liam Byrne; Connell Ahearne, Sean Martin, Paddy Conway; Jordan Morris, Shane Walsh, Conor Frayne.

Subs: Dylan Scully, Saran O Fionnagain, Robert Smyth, Caolan Ward, Niall Mulvey, Joseph Donnolly, Liam Shaw, Dan Comiskey, Sean Bannon.