Team news: Kinsella to captain Laois minors 21 April 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Laois' Alan Kinsella in possession against Kildare.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Alan Kinsella, son of former inter-county referee Eddie, will captain the Laois minor footballers this season as they begin their Leinster campaign against Louth tomorrow.

The Courtwood youngster has been selected at right half-forward for the opening round clash with the Wee County at O'Moore Park as manager Noel Delaney includes four survivors from last year's provincial final defeat to Kildare.

Laois (Leinster MFC v Louth): Tom McCann; Michael Dowling, Sean O’Flynn, Daniel Comerford; Colin Slevin, Seamus Lacey, Gary Saunders; Robert Tyrrell, Diarmuid Whelan; Alan Kinsella, Niall Dunne, Ronan Coffey; Mark Barry, Ciaran Comerford, Jack Owens.