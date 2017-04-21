Buckley: Davy ban could spell trouble for the opposition 21 April 2017





Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley at the launch of the new Leinster GAA Beko Club Bua Award Programme.

Cillian Buckley expects Wexford to use Davy Fitzgerald's suspension as a motivating tool in this year's Leinster SHC.

Fitzgerald was hit with a proposed eight-week ban by the CCCC yesterday arising from his pitch encroachment during last Sunday's Allianz Hurling League semi-final and is facing the prospect of being barred from the sideline for Wexford's Leinster SHC opener against one of the round-robin teams on May 27/28 as well as a possible provinical semi-final against Buckley's Kilkenny two weeks later.

"This could be a blessing in disguise for him, in a way," the Kilkenny star told the Irish Examiner at the launch of the Beko Club Bua award scheme.

"It depends what way he uses it. No doubt Davy, as well as the whole Wexford management, will work to get the best out of the situation. I couldn't see it upsetting them that much. It could be the very thing that brings the whole thing together for them."

Buckley added: "I think with the energy he brings to it, he could stand on the far side of the county and he'd still be abel to run the show for them. I couldn't see it affecting him too much, no matter what happens. Davy Fitz' will still be the Wexford manager."