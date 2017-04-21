Brogan hails Galvin impact 21 April 2017





©INPHO/Luke Duffy. St. Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh's Paul Galvin and Shane Lyons celebrate.©INPHO/Luke Duffy.

Alan Brogan was full of praise for Paul Galvin after St. Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh overcame Ballyboden St. Enda's in the first round of the Dublin SFC last night.

Brogan admitted it was a strange feeling to line out alongside the retired Kerry star after being in opposition to him on numerous occasions with Dublin.

“He has a lot of experience, when he gets the ball he never gives it away. He’s a calming influence on the guys around and he’s had a really good impact," the former Dublin attacker told Newstalk Radio.

"I’d say he enjoyed it out there. He loves the physical challenge and it was great to see him out there with us."

Brogan, who was sprung from the bench in the first half, had sympathy for 2016 All-Ireland champions Ballyboden St. Enda's, whose championship is now over after one game, and is calling for a change to the structure.

"We knew what losing tonight would have meant for our season," he continued.

"All the big competitions have gone to a league or group format. I think for clubs that don’t have a chance of winning the championship and maybe we’re one of those, it would be better if they can find their level and get a couple of games and maybe form a 'B' championship out of that".