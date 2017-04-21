Ticket prices released for Ruislip opener 21 April 2017





The new stand at London GAA's Ruislip grounds is taking shape.

The London County Board have released their ticket prices for the Connacht SFC clash against Leitrim on May 28th.

London’s clash against Leitrim will be the first game played at the newly redeveloped Irish TV Grounds in Ruislip.

The famed old venue has been closed for redevelopment since last year as a new stand and other works have been carried out at a cost of £5.5 million.

Prices for the highly anticipated clash have been set at £20 for adults and £10 for students and OAPs. Tickets for the game will go on sale from Tuesday, May 2nd.

