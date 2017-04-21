Exiles hoping to learn from mistakes 21 April 2017





London manager Fergus McMahon is eager to learn from their mistakes in the NHL.

The Exiles had a poor league campaign losing four games as they prepare for their Christy Ring Cup clash against Wicklow this weekend.

McMahon points to the fact that they have had a few weeks to work on a number of things and this should have helped their cause.

“It’s been good to have a break from the league and trying to learn from last year’s mistakes where we had a good league and eased off afterwards then got caught on the hop in the Christy Ring against Meath,” said McMahon.

“This year, we had poor results in the league but we learned a lot from those guys so we’ve been working very hard to implement those lessons before the Wicklow game.”

McMahon revealed that they have a couple of injury concerns ahead of the game as both full back Oisin Gately and full forward Tadgh Healy are struggling with injuries picked up in training.

“We’ll be waiting until the last moment to see if Oisin and Tadgh will be fit, they both picked up knocks in training matches.”