Team news: Lilywhite minor side for championship opener

21 April 2017

Kildare's Shane O'Sullivan

Kildare boss Gay Campbell has named his team for tomorrow's Leinster MFC opener against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park (throw-in 1pm).

It's a completely different side to the one that started last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry under Brendan Hackett. Full-back Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace) and midfielder David Kelly (Carbury) came on as substitutes in the 22-point loss to the Kingdom at Croke Park.

Kildare (Leinster MFC v Carlow): Aaron O'Neill; Daniel Reilly, Mark Barrett, Conor Murphy; Jack Travers, Ben Carroll, Daragh Ryan; David Kelly, Cian McQuillian; Findlay Nairn, Niall O'Sullivan, Brian McDonnell; Darragh Kirwan, Shane O'Sullivan, Jack Barrett.




