Team news: Lilywhite minor side for championship opener 21 April 2017





Kildare boss Gay Campbell has named his team for tomorrow's Leinster MFC opener against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park (throw-in 1pm).

It's a completely different side to the one that started last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry under Brendan Hackett. Full-back Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace) and midfielder David Kelly (Carbury) came on as substitutes in the 22-point loss to the Kingdom at Croke Park.

Kildare (Leinster MFC v Carlow): Aaron O'Neill; Daniel Reilly, Mark Barrett, Conor Murphy; Jack Travers, Ben Carroll, Daragh Ryan; David Kelly, Cian McQuillian; Findlay Nairn, Niall O'Sullivan, Brian McDonnell; Darragh Kirwan, Shane O'Sullivan, Jack Barrett.