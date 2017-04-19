Injuries mounting up for Ernesiders 19 April 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Fermanagh's Declan McCusker against Galway.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Fermanagh have a number of injury headaches as they prepare for their Ulster SFC preliminary round clash with Monaghan.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that wing-back Declan McCusker has been added to an injury list that already includes the Corrigan brothers, Tomas and Ruairi, and Eoin McManus.

He sustained a hand injury playing for his club Ederney against Devenish recently while Ryan Jones is struggling with a back complaint ahead of the May 20 clash in Clones.

“Obviously it is known we are still keeping our fingers crossed for the Corrigan brothers, Tomas and Ruairi, and Eoin McManus all of whom have been battling injuries lately,” Fermanagh county board spokesman Pauric McGurn remarked.

“Peter McGrath is naturally keen to get his best side out because Monaghan have been playing in Division One which has provided them with great preparation for the championship.”