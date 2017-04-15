Cavan hurlers to return after six-year absence 15 April 2017





Cavan’s six-year exile from inter-county hurling will end next Saturday when they compete in the Lory Meagher Cup.

Cavan has been the only county in Ireland without a senior inter-county hurling team since disbanding its team midway through the 2011 season. The Breffni County has been working away quietly at underage level in recent years and was granted permission to enter a team into hurling’s fourth-tier championship at the end of last year.

They will make their long-awaited return to action at home to Warwickshire next weekend, and that will be followed by further games against Leitrim, Sligo, Lancashire and Fermanagh.

Croke Park will stage the Lory Meagher Cup final on Saturday, June 10.