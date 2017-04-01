Brolly not qualified to criticise 'Gooch' - Joyce 13 April 2017





Tomas Mannion of Galway gets a hold of Joe Brolly during the 1998 All-Ireland SFC semi-final ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Tomas Mannion of Galway gets a hold of Joe Brolly during the 1998 All-Ireland SFC semi-final ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Galway legend Padraic Joyce feels Joe Brolly has been out of place in his recent criticism of Kerry great Colm Cooper.

Cooper announced his retirement from inter-county football last week after an illustrious career with the Kingdom, which earned him five All-Ireland titles, and while Brolly branded him “a wizard” he also criticised the Dr Crokes man over an “inability to lead his team in adversity”.

Writing in his blog for AIB GAA today, Joyce recalled a time when Galway defeated Derry on route to their 1998 Sam Maguire triumph and highlighted Brolly’s contribution for the Ulster champions that day.

“I once got a rise out of Joe by reminding him of the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final against us, he was taken off well before the final whistle sounded because Tomas Mannion had him in his pocket from the first minute,” the two-time All-Ireland winner wrote.

“He was giving me guff one night after a charity game and I said ‘Joe, I’ll get Tomas Mannion after you..!’ which quietened him! I always remember the camera panning to Joe just after half-time and he’s on the bench rubbing his head, whereas he’d been off blowing kisses to the crowd in Clones just a few weeks earlier after big Geoffrey McGonigle handed him one on a plate.

“So I am just not sure Joe is so qualified to give such a heavily-weighted opinion about the Gooch not scoring against these teams when he will be hard pressed to name someone who did. Sometimes, if you have nothing positive to say in certain situations, you are better off saying nothing at all.”