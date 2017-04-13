Walkover relegates Donegal from Ulster SHC 13 April 2017





Donegal have withdrawn from Sunday’s Ulster senior hurling championship relegation play-off against Down in Owenbeg.

The Tir Chonaill County were paired with the Mourne men by virtue of their 20-point hammering by Antrim in the competition’s semi-finals, but they've opted to hand the opposition a walkover ahead of this weekend with one eye on Saturday week's Nicky Rackard Cup opener against Armagh.

Ardal McDermott’s side strode to the Division 3A title with victory over Tyrone at the beginning of the month but couldn’t translate their form to the Ulster championship and their relegation sees them competing in the shield competition next season.