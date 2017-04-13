McNamee set for Offaly return 13 April 2017





Offaly football manager Pat Flanagan has been given a major boost with the news that ace forward Niall McNamee is set to return to his squad.

Flanagan admitted last month to being left in the dark over McNamee’s inter-county future, with the 31-year-old having skipped the National League campaign, but the Irish Independent reports today that he will be entering into his 15th season with the Faithful County this summer.

The Rhode club man hit 0-8 for the Offaly champions in the opening round of their title defence against St.Rynaghs last Sunday and Flanagan will be hoping to keep him injury free ahead of his side’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath on June 11th.