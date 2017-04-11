"We'll be asking for the favour of changing it" 11 April 2017





Armagh manager Sylvester McConnell.

Armagh are calling for Sunday's Ulster SHC final against Antrim to be deferred so they can focus on their Nicky Rackard Cup opener the following weekend.

The Orchard County are bidding to prevent the Glensmen from collecting a 16th successive Ulster crown but may have to field a weakened team if the provincial decider proceeds on Sunday, as they face Donegal in the third-tier championship six days later. Antrim, meanwhile, have a huge Christy Ring Cup clash with Carlow on Saturday week.

“With the two games that’s coming - and we’ll have to speak to the Ulster Council about this - we’ll not be looking that game next week, and neither will Antrim,” Armagh manager Sylvester McConnell told The Irish News.

“Donegal is a very tricky game for us. Are we going to degrade the Ulster championship by putting out a dummy team and Antrim putting out a dummy team? Or do we look about a refixture? Carlow’s going to be looking revenge on Antrim, they’re going to look about two weeks training now and we’re going to look about two weeks training.

“Fair enough Antrim can put out more fringe players than we can and still compete, but we’ll have to try and talk to the lads about that as best we can.

“If we win our first two games in the Nicky Rackard, and they win their first two games, both of us will probably be looking a game, so there’s a space still there for it without degrading it. We’ll be asking for the favour of changing it, that’s just the way it is.”