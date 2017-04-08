Ulster SHC: Antrim and Armagh to contest final 08 April 2017





Holders Antrim will face Armagh in the Ulster senior hurling final next weekend after their respective semi-final wins over Donegal and Down this afternoon.

Antrim remain on course for a 16th successive provincial title after easing to a 3-24 to 1-10 win over Donegal at Celtic Park. James McNaughton hit a brace of first half goals to give the recently-crowned Allianz League Division 2A champions a 2-9 to 1-5 interval lead. Daniel McKernan raised their third green flag 12 minutes after the restart to put the result beyond doubt.

In the other semi-final at Inniskeen, Armagh rallied in the second half to beat neighbours Down by 1-17 to 2-12. A brace of Mal Magee goals helped Down to a 2-5 to 0-7 half-time lead, but the 25th minute dismissal of Caolan Bailie proved costly as the Orchard County made the most of their numerical advantage.

Donegal and Down will now contest the relegation final.

The Ulster SHC Shield semi-finals also took place today with Derry hammering Monaghan by 6-28 to 0-9 and Tyrone cruising to a 4-18 to 1-10 win over local rivals Fermanagh.