Antrim chief seeks Corrigan Park upgrade

Antrim are to seek funding for the construction of a covered stand at Corrigan Park.

The county's footballers and hurlers played most of their Allianz League games at Corrigan Park this spring, and with Casement Park likely to be out of commission until 2019 at the earliest, Antrim chairman Collie Donnelly is calling for an immediate upgrade of the St. John's clubgrounds.

"The biggest task is being without Casement Park," he told the Irish News.

"If you don't have a home, you don't have a base for the players, it's difficult. I think we've made people feel welcome at Corrigan Park this year and we can't do much more.

"We're talking to Central Council and the Ulster Council to try to get some money to get a small covered stand in Corrigan because we feel that's only right for the patrons of Antrim. We don't have a covered ground in the whole county.

"It's alright talking about Casement Park - and even if it's built in 2010 we're going to need somewhere to play our lesser matches whether it'll be our minor teams or whatever.

"Hopefully, we can find money from somewhere to get a 500 or 600-strong covered stand at Corrigan."