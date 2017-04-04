€9m redevelopment of Pairc Tailteann gets green light 04 April 2017





Meath warm up in front of the main stand in Pairc Tailteann. Meath warm up in front of the main stand in Pairc Tailteann.

Meath Treasurer Jim Mullery announced plans for the development of Pairc Tailteann at the April meeting of the Meath county committee in Dunganny on Monday night.

Club officers had already attended a special meeting on Thursday last (March 23rd) when the project costing an estimated €9m was given the green light.

With Meath’s county ground lagging behind its counterparts around the country, Mullery stressed the need to update the facilities at Pairc Tailteann to cater for the decades ahead.

The Slane clubman reported meetings with officials from other counties like Louth, Kildare, Monaghan and Tyrone, who have undertaken similar developments.

There will be an initial outlying cost of €300,000 to cover the cost of the planning application with ticket draws, interest-free loans and donations from individuals within clubs the main sources of purposed funding.

Mullery said Pairc Tailteann needs to be developed into a ground that the county could be proud of.

A stadium with a capacity of 20,000 is the intended end product with a demolition of the stand and the building of a new structure being the initial priorities.

All going well, the new stand could be completed by late 2018 or early 2019.