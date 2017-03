Team news: Offaly starting line-up revealed 30 March 2017





Offaly's Shane Dooley.

The Offaly hurling team has been announced ahead of this Sunday’s Allianz League Quarter Final at O’Connor Park.

Offaly (NHL v Tipperary): James Dempsey; Paddy Rigney, Michael Cleary, Enda Grogan; David King, Dermot Shortt, Sean Gardiner; Aidan Treacy, Sean Ryan; Paddy Murphy, Shane Dooley, Oisín Kelly; Sean Cleary, Cillian Kiely, Emmett Nolan.

Throw in is at 4pm.