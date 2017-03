Team news: Armagh XV announced 30 March 2017





Armagh's Ciaran McKeever.

Kieran McGeeney has named his starting 15 ahead of this weekend's clash with Tipperary at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh (NFL v Tipperary): Blaine Hughes; Paul Hughes, Charlie Vernon, James Morgan; Aaron McKay, Brendan Donaghy, Niall Rowland; Aidan Forker, Ben Crealey; Rory Grugan, Gavin McParland, Niall Grimley; Ciaran McKeever, Stefan Campbell, Jamie Clarke.

Throw in is at 2pm.