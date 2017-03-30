Dempsey expects 'very competitive' Wexford display 30 March 2017





Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Wexford legend Tom Dempsey expects the Slayneysiders to buck their trend against Kilkenny in recent years and give Brian Cody’s men a tough challenge on Sunday

Davy Fitzgerald’s side take on the Leinster champions at Nowlan Park in the league quarter-final, having secured promotion from Division 1B in flawless fashion, and former All-Ireland winner Dempsey is confident they can hold their own against the Cats.

“You always worry, we've gone to Kilkenny over the years and been knocked backwards,” Dempsey told GAA.ie

“I think what people need to very carefully realise is that we haven't become All-Ireland winners overnight. Certainly we have progressed, the foundations are there and we’re happy with how we’re developing, but there’s a long way to go yet.

“There's no team that has inflicted more damage to our morale more than Kilkenny. But I think even Kilkenny people see that there's a little bit of hope back in Wexford. I think that suits both counties too, because everyone in Wexford and Kilkenny were brought up in the '70s, '80s, and '90s on a diet of big Leinster Final clashes between the two counties.

“We didn't win too many of them, but the atmosphere at those games were every bit as good as anything you'd get in Munster.

“There's a great, great buzz and a feeling around Wexford at the moment. Again, I just hope we give a good performance on Sunday and I really do think that we will, I think we’ll be very competitive.”