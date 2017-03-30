Cavan-Donegal U21 semi re-fixed for Enniskillen 30 March 2017





Referee Sean Laverty inspects Brewster Park before calling off the game. Referee Sean Laverty inspects Brewster Park before calling off the game.

Ulster GAA have fixed the same venue for next Wednesday night’s Ulster U21FC semi-final between Cavan and Donegal.

Fermanagh’s Brewster Park will host the two counties after last night’s game was called off just over half an hour before throw-in due to a water-logged pitch at the Enniskillen venue.

Patrons that had arrived early for the game yesterday were left disappointed after match referee Sean Laverty called off the game upon a second inspection at 7.20pm, deeming the pitch unplayable.

The Antrim official will take charge of the postponed clash in six days’ time at Brewster Park, with throw-in once again at 8pm.

The winners will face either Derry or Armagh, who saw their meeting in Omagh last night also called off, in the Ulster U21 final on April 12th.