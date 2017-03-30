Group of Death in 2017 Wicklow SFC 30 March 2017





The Baltinglass players and supporters celebrate their Wicklow SFC success on the field.

Pic via Baltinglass GAA Club on Facebook. The Baltinglass players and supporters celebrate their Wicklow SFC success on the field.Pic via Baltinglass GAA Club on Facebook.

The draw for this year's Wicklow senior football championship has produced a real Group of Death.



In Group C, holders Baltinglass will lock horns with St Patricks in a repeat of last year's county final, while Rathnew and Coolkenno are also in the same section. All four teams will fancy their chances of progressing to the business end.

Bray, Tinahely, AGB, Blessington and Kiltegan are the five teams in a wide-open Group A, while Group B is equally difficult to call with Annacurra, Eire Óg, Avondale and Newtown all involved.

Seven teams will compete for the 2017 Wicklow SHC: Bray Emmetts, Carnew, Eire Óg, Kiltegan, Avondale, Glenealy and St Patricks.