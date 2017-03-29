Both Ulster U21 FC semi-finals postponed 29 March 2017





A water-logged Healy Park, Omagh before the postponed Allianz FL clash between Tyrone and Cavan.

Tonight's Ulster U21 football championship semi-finals - Donegal V Cavan and Armagh V Derry - have both been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The matches were scheduled to throw in at 8pm but following late pitch inspections at both Brewster Park, Enniskillen and Healy Park, Omagh, decisions were taken to call off both games. It was frustrating for players and supporters alike as the calls to postpone were made very late in the evening but untimately there was so much surface water on both pitches that it would have been dangerous to proceed.

Word filtered through first that the Cavan-Donegal game was off and, later, it emerged that there would be no action at all in Ulster tonight. We'll have to wait a little longer to see who qualifies for the last-ever final at this grade...

Both games have been rescheduled for next Wednesday night. Derry will have home advantage against Armagh, winning a coin toss to take their refixture to Celtic Park. So it hasn't been a bad night's work for the Oak Leaf County!