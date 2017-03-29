Kavanagh hails strength in depth 29 March 2017





Carlow's Marty Kavanagh.

Carlow captain Marty Kavanagh has pointed to the strength in depth that the county currently have at their disposal.

This weekend, the Barrowsiders take on Antrim in the NHL 2A final with the winners gaining promotion to 1B for next year.

The sides played out a draw earlier in the campaign and a close contest is expected again at Pairc Esler on Saturday.

Kavanagh feels that the strength of their squad this year could give them the edge over their Ulster opponents.

“It is brilliant to see it. You can put out any 15 and then the subs. The panel is there. The players are in Carlow and it is a matter of getting everyone going,” Kavanagh told the Carlow Nationalist.

He added: “Not many of us have silver. It is a great opportunity. Since I have been in here it has been the best panel I have been involved in. Here’s hoping we can get over the line on Saturday.”