Westmeath Sec 'begs' clubs to act 29 March 2017





Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Clubs in Westmeath who have failed to have their players registered and insured by Friday, March 31st could face expulsion from competitions.

That is the stark warning from Westmeath County Board secretary James Savage who described the situation as ‘ridiculous’ at the most recent county board meeting.

As it stood at last Thursday night’s meeting only seven out of 47 clubs have paid their dues for the coming year.

The Westmeath Examiner reports that Savage told delegates: “Ye’re dicing with it. You need to go and sort this tonight. If the cheques are not with them by March 31st then they’ll just email me to pull that club out of competition.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve had grief, but we’ve got away with it, but as of last year the door shuts on March 31.

The procedure of registering players and insuring them is done through an online service called Servasport that Croke Park use.

Savage added: “This is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. Our hands are tied – this is a club issue.

“Will ye please – I’m begging at this stage – do not put us in any position after March 31st. The first thing you will be told is that you’re not competing and that all hell will break loose about ‘us up here’ and what we are and what we’re not.

“It’s nothing to do with us – it’s to do with the clubs, and good housekeeping. It’s the one thing ye need to do at the start of the year.”