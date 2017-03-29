"There's a lot of ego out there from past players"

29 March 2017

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Nostalgia is clouding the judgement of former players who pine for their 'glory days', says Kieran McGeeney.

Bemoaning the current state of gaelic football is a popular pastime, particularly amongst former players turned pundits, but the Armagh manager believes it's time for a reality check.

“Football doesn't really invent anything new apart from when people probably try to remember themselves in their glory days,” he remarked to The Irish News.

“There's a lot of ego out there from past players and sometimes they'd be better swallowing a bit of it.

“There's a lot of things people don't remember.

“They all think we had super forwards in the 1970s and '80s and they never played in 5-4 games or any of that. Nostalgia can be a great thing.”




