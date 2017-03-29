"There's a lot of ego out there from past players" 29 March 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Nostalgia is clouding the judgement of former players who pine for their 'glory days', says Kieran McGeeney.

Bemoaning the current state of gaelic football is a popular pastime, particularly amongst former players turned pundits, but the Armagh manager believes it's time for a reality check.

“Football doesn't really invent anything new apart from when people probably try to remember themselves in their glory days,” he remarked to The Irish News.

“There's a lot of ego out there from past players and sometimes they'd be better swallowing a bit of it.

“There's a lot of things people don't remember.

“They all think we had super forwards in the 1970s and '80s and they never played in 5-4 games or any of that. Nostalgia can be a great thing.”