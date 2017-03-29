Sadness in Mayo as 'wonderful young man' Tommy Hanley loses his battle with cancer 29 March 2017





Tommy Hanley RIP. Tommy Hanley RIP.

There is widespread sadness in Mayo GAA circles today following the passing of 16-year-old Tommy Hanley from Ballaghaderreen.

On Monday we reported that Tommy's older brothers, former Mayo footballers Pearce and Cian, had been granted compassionate leave from their respective AFL clubs the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions to be with their brother who lost his battle with cancer yesterday.

Deepest sympathy to Tommy's Family. A wonderful young man who will be missed by all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. https://t.co/uGxhJvbQqE — Ballaghaderreen GAA (@Ballagh_GAA) March 28, 2017

Deeply mourned by his father Andy and mother Natalie, brothers Andrew, Pearce and Cian, sisters Myfanwy and Caoimhe, his grandparents Jimmy and Angela Lavin, also his birth family; father Colm O'Connor, mother Suzanne Devitt, brothers Stephen and Alex O'Connor, sisters Catherine and Carol Devitt and Diane O'Connor, his aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements:

Tommy will repose in his home on Thursday from 3pm until 9pm. House private, thereafter. Removal on Friday to St Nathy's Cathedral, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial in Kilcolman Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St John's Ward at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.