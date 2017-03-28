Team news: Three switches for Dubs 28 March 2017





Dublin's Con O'Callaghan with Conor Farrell and Conor Gallagher of Longford

©INPHO Dublin's Con O'Callaghan with Conor Farrell and Conor Gallagher of Longford©INPHO

The Dublin U21 Football team has been announced ahead of Wednesday's Leinster Final clash with Offaly at O'Moore Park.

There are three changes to the team that overcame Longford in the semi-final with Shane Clayton, Darren Gavin and Stephen Smith all coming in to the starting line-up.

Dublin (U21 FC Final v Offaly): Evan Comerford; Darren Byrne, Cillian O'Shea, Shane Clayton; Declan Monaghan, Seán McMahon, Brian Howard; Andy Foley, Darren Gavin; Cian Murphy, Tom Fox, Aaron Byrne; Chris Sallier, Con O'Callaghan, Stephen Smith.

Throw in is at 7:30pm with live coverage also on TG4.