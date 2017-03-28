Team news: Faithfuls unchanged 28 March 2017





Offaly have named their Under 21 team to take on Dublin Offaly have named their Under 21 team to take on Dublin

Offaly have named an unchanged starting XV for their historic Leinster U21 FC final duel with Dublin.

The Faithful County will appear in their first decider at this level since 2007 and it's also the last ever Leinster under 21 football decider. Their management team of James Stewart, Declan Farrell, Pat Daly and Padraig Murray have opted to keep the faith with the side that defeated neighbours Laois at the semi-final stage a fortnight ago.

Offaly (Leinster U21 FC final V Dublin): Barry Rohan; Clint Horan, David Dempsey, Colm Doyle; Adam Mahon, Carl Stewart, PJ Daly; James Lalor, Jordan Hayes; Ciaran Farrell, Paddy Dunican, Jack Walsh; Ronan McEvoy, Ruairi McNamee, Shane Tierney.