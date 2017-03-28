Farrell: Faithfuls formidable 28 March 2017





Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dessie Farrell expects Offaly to put it up to his Dublin side in tomorrow night's last-ever Leinster U21 FC final.

The holders will start the game in Portlaoise as red-hot favourites, but Farrell isnt taking the midlanders - making their first final appearance in a decade - for granted:

“Offaly have a great tradition down the years and they are sure to travel in large numbers as they haven’t been in many finals in recent years,” he told the Dublin GAA website. “They have produced some excellent teams down the years and I when I saw them against Laois, I thought they looked like a formidable outfit.

“They controlled the match for the large part but took their foot off the gas a bit towards the end and made things more difficult for themselves. However, they were deserving winners and they will really look forward to having a crack at Dublin. I would imagine that they will respect Dublin but I don’t think that they’ll show any fear towards us.”