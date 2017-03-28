Club players reject Super 8s 28 March 2017





Players not impressed by new 'Super 8' rule.

A Club Players Association survey shows that just 12% of grassroots footballers are in favour of the imminent Super 8 championship structure.

As of next summer (2018), the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals will be superseded by two elite groups of four - a development which clearly does not have the backing of the new club players' representative body.

According to the CPA's March survey, of the 4,983 players polled, 2,996 (60%) do not support the Super 8s. And, perhaps even more significantly, just over 12% (603) indicated that they approve of the controversial change, with 1,384 (28%) stating that they were undecided.

The survey also asked players if they had ever attended a committee meeting at club level and two-thirds of those polled said that they had, while 81.5% of players confirmed that they had been at their club's AGM.

When asked to select the improvements they'd most like to see introduced, the vast majority of club players opted for An Unchangeable And Predictable Fixtures Schedule. Players could select possible changes from three categories and amost 72% of them chose the aforementioned one, while 45% selected Regular Games During The Summer and more than 40% want A Defined Holiday Period. More than 38% would like to see A Calendar Year Fixture List introduced.