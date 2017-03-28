Divisions 1A and 1B set to remain in hurling league 28 March 2017





A large crowd at Parnell Park for the NHL clash between Dublin and Kilkenny A large crowd at Parnell Park for the NHL clash between Dublin and Kilkenny

There will be no changes to the national hurling league structure ahead of the 2018 season.



The Division 1A / 1B system has been in place since 2012 and there appears to be an appetite for change amongst managers but - as we approach the knockout stage of this year's competition - GAA director of games administration Feargal McGill has confirmed that the 2017 format will be replicated next Spring:

“Prior notice would have to have been given so teams knew what was at stake," he told The Irish Independent. "It was established two years ago at Central Council that there would be no change for at least three years. We don’t anticipate change.”