Cahalane sees lots of positives 28 March 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Damien Cahalane.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Damien Cahalane says there are a lot of positives for the Cork hurlers as they prepare for Sunday's league quarter-final against Limerick.

Last weekend's victory over All-Ireland champions Tipperary was the Rebels' third of the campaign and enough to see them finish in second place on the final Division 1A standing.

“It’s a lot better compared to what happened last year — at this point last season we hadn’t won a game in the league. It makes a difference now at this stage to have points on the board, it’s nice to be back and winning a few games — probably as much for supporters as the players," their full back told The Irish Examiner.

“We’re enjoying our hurling at the moment, that’s the same for everyone in the dressing room, so we’ll try to keep it going.

“Going into that relegation game last year was very tense. It’s obviously the kind of game that you don’t want to lose rather than feeling you have to win. But there are a lot of other positives this year, it’s not just the fact that we’re going to a quarter-final and not a relegation game. The younger players who’ve come onto the team, they’re pushing us all the time, so that’s good as well. All we’re looking for every day is a performance.”