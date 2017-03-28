Cats haven't really started yet, says Reid 28 March 2017





Kilkenny's TJ Reid.

Kilkenny's TJ Reid.

They're through to the hurling league quarter-finals but TJ Reid says Kilkenny are building slowly towards the summer.

As Brian Cody's charges prepare to face neighbours Wexford this weekend for a place in the last four, former Hurler of the Year Reid confirms to The Irish Examiner that championship is their end game:

“Ah yeah look its early days; it’s still the end of March. We probably started slow; we are building so championship is where we want to be peaking.

“At the end of the day nobody remembers the start of the league like, so as long as we progress and fine-tune, I think our standard of hurling is improving each week.

“You might see that because we are not doing a whole lot of hurling in training because this is physical work at the moment. Once the long evenings come in and the ground starts to harden up, that’s when the hurling will start then. Our hurling is improving, our first touch will improve and our vision for the ball will improve as well.”