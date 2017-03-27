Team news: four changes for Kerry U21s 27 March 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kerry's Killian Spillane and Stephen Ryan of Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Kerry team for Wednesday night's Ugly Pylon Munster U21FC final against Cork shows four changes from the side that defeated Waterford in the semi-final.

Brain Ó Beagaloich, Brandon Barrett and Matthew O’Sullivan who missed that game due to injury return to the starting fifteen as does Gavin White of Dr Crokes who was club-tied on that occasion. They replace Jack Morgan, Cormac Coffey, Barry O’Sullivan and Lee O’Donoghue.

Kerry (U21FC v Cork):

1 Shane Ryan Rathmore

2 Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan Dingle

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Brian Sugrue (C) Renard

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

6 Tom O'Sullivan Dingle

7 Gavin White Dr. Crokes

8 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil

9 Brian ÓSeanacháin Ballydonoghue

10 Brandon Barrett Ardfert

11 Sean O’Shea Kenmare

12 Matthew Flaherty Dingle

13 Killian Spillane Templenoe

14 Matthew O’Sullivan St Michaels-Foilmore

15 Cathal Bambury Dingle

Subs:

16 Eoghan O’Brien Churchill

17 Barry O'Sullivan Dingle

18 Jack Morgan Austin Stacks

19 Conor Geaney Dingle

20 Cormac Coffey Kerins O'Rahillys

21 Daniel O'Brien Glenflesk

22 Jordan Kiely Dr Crokes

23 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

24 Roibeard Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht

25 Mark Ryan Rathmore