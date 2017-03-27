Team news: four changes for Kerry U21s
27 March 2017
Kerry's Killian Spillane and Stephen Ryan of Waterford.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.
The Kerry team for Wednesday night's Ugly Pylon Munster U21FC final against Cork shows four changes from the side that defeated Waterford in the semi-final.
Brain Ó Beagaloich, Brandon Barrett and Matthew O’Sullivan who missed that game due to injury return to the starting fifteen as does Gavin White of Dr Crokes who was club-tied on that occasion. They replace Jack Morgan, Cormac Coffey, Barry O’Sullivan and Lee O’Donoghue.
Kerry (U21FC v Cork):
1 Shane Ryan Rathmore
2 Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan Dingle
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Brian Sugrue (C) Renard
5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
6 Tom O'Sullivan Dingle
7 Gavin White Dr. Crokes
8 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil
9 Brian ÓSeanacháin Ballydonoghue
10 Brandon Barrett Ardfert
11 Sean O’Shea Kenmare
12 Matthew Flaherty Dingle
13 Killian Spillane Templenoe
14 Matthew O’Sullivan St Michaels-Foilmore
15 Cathal Bambury Dingle
Subs:
16 Eoghan O’Brien Churchill
17 Barry O'Sullivan Dingle
18 Jack Morgan Austin Stacks
19 Conor Geaney Dingle
20 Cormac Coffey Kerins O'Rahillys
21 Daniel O'Brien Glenflesk
22 Jordan Kiely Dr Crokes
23 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
24 Roibeard Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht
25 Mark Ryan Rathmore