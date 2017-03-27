Cruciate fears for Forde 27 March 2017





The Meath physios tend to Alan Forde during the NFL Division 2 clash with Fermanagh at Pairc Tailteann.

Alan Forde's season could be over after he suffered suspected cruciate ligament damage during Meath's win over Fermanagh yesterday.

The wing forward from Navan O'Mahony's is due to undergo a scan after being forced off in the 10th minute of the 3-15 to 0-6 victory, which keeps the Royal County's slim hopes of gaining promotion to the top flight alive.

Meath boss Andy McEntee felt the performance was a big improvement from the Cork game seven days previously.

"We weren't happy with certain things last week and we picked what we thought was the best team to do a job today. Now, you turn around and you loste Paraic Harnan (to a black card) and you lose Alan Harnan in the first 10 minutes and you do what you have to do then, but we picked what we thought was the strongest team to win today," he told the Irish News.

"I think the players themselves were fairly honest about what happened against Cork. They knew that the first half performance just wasn't good enough. The difference between us playing well and playing poorly is that appetite and that work-rate.

"There was enough said after the game last week so they obviously took it on board."