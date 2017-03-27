Club Rossie winner - John's jersey joy 27 March 2017





John Doorly is pictured with Roscommon senior football team-captain Ciarain Murtagh and vice-captain Seanie McDermott. John Doorly is pictured with Roscommon senior football team-captain Ciarain Murtagh and vice-captain Seanie McDermott.

Last Saturday evening in Croke Park, the Roscommon team wore a once off special edition jersey featuring the logo of John Doorly School of Motoring.

That was the top prize on offer in the third annual Club Rossie Business Members Draw, which took place recently.

Speaking in Croke Park ahead of the game, John Doorly said: “I was shocked when I received the call from (Club Rossie Chairperson) David O'Connor to say that my name had been drawn.

“I have followed Roscommon teams all my life and to see my logo on the jersey was a great feeling. I know the effort and sacrifices that players to put in to reach the top, whether it be from my son's involvement with the CBS Roscommon team that reached the Hogan Cup final or those who represent Roscommon every weekend.

“I'm proud to be involved with Club Rossie and hope that my contribution can help the teams to progress.”

John is an RSA approved driving instructor (ADI no. 34625) who has been teaching driving in Roscommon town and surrounding areas since 2006. He provides driving lessons for Cars - category B, Rigid - category C and Artic - category EC. Find out more by calling John on 086-2387528.

Speaking on behalf of Club Rossie, David O’Connor, thanked all the business members, sponsors and travel partners for their involvement in the scheme.

He outlined that title sponsorship of competitions and business of the week promotions were among the other prizes on offer to Business Members.

“We have been working with the businesses in recent years to help boost the development of Gaelic Games in the county while also helping to boost the businesses. We aim to ensure that supporters hear lots about the current crop of members over the next 12 months.”

If you have a business and are interested in joining the growing number (50+) of Club Rossie Business members visit clubrossie.ie and see the many business benefits of being a member of Club Rossie Business, which can be achieved while helping out Roscommon teams in all codes.

Alternatively call 086 8399584 or email business@clubrossie.ie