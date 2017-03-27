Venues announced for Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals 27 March 2017





Youngsters are divided into teams for the half-time mini games during the Allianz HL clash between Clare and Waterford at Cusack Park, Ennis.

The venues for next Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals have been confirmed.

Offaly will host Tipperary in Tullamore, Cork will be at home to Limerick in Pairc Ui Rinn, Galway entertain Limerick in Pearse Stadium, while Nowlan Park will stage the local derby clash between Kilkenny and Wexford. All games throw-in at 4pm.

In the event of teams finishing level after 70 minutes, there will be 20 minutes of extra-time. If that fails to separate them, there will be an additional 10 minutes of extra-time, followed by a free-taking competition.

Also on Sunday, Clare will face Dublin in Cusack Park in the Division 1A relegation playoff, while Omagh will play host to the Division 3B final between Longford and Warickshire.

The Division 1B relegation playoff between Laois and Kerry along with the Division 2A, 2B and 3A finals, and the Division 2B relegation playoff, are all scheduled for Saturday.

Weekend hurling fixtures

Saturday, April 1

Allianz HL Division 1B relegation play-off

Laois v Kerry, O'Moore Park, 7pm

Allianz HL Division 2A final

Antrim v Carlow, Pairc Esler, 3pm

Allianz HL Division 2B final

Meath v Wicklow, Parnell Park, 5pm

Allianz HL Division 2B relegation play-off

Mayo v Roscommon, TBC, TBC

Allianz HL Division 3A final

Donegal v Tyrone, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

Sunday, April 2

Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-finals

Offaly v Tipperary, O'Connor Park, 4pm

Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm

Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 4pm

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm



Allianz HL Division 1A relegation play-off

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, 4pm

Allianz HL Division 3B final

Longford v Warwickshire, Healy Park, 1.30pm