Venues announced for Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals
27 March 2017
Youngsters are divided into teams for the half-time mini games during the Allianz HL clash between Clare and Waterford at Cusack Park, Ennis.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
The venues for next Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals have been confirmed.
Offaly will host Tipperary in Tullamore, Cork will be at home to Limerick in Pairc Ui Rinn, Galway entertain Limerick in Pearse Stadium, while Nowlan Park will stage the local derby clash between Kilkenny and Wexford. All games throw-in at 4pm.
In the event of teams finishing level after 70 minutes, there will be 20 minutes of extra-time. If that fails to separate them, there will be an additional 10 minutes of extra-time, followed by a free-taking competition.
Also on Sunday, Clare will face Dublin in Cusack Park in the Division 1A relegation playoff, while Omagh will play host to the Division 3B final between Longford and Warickshire.
The Division 1B relegation playoff between Laois and Kerry along with the Division 2A, 2B and 3A finals, and the Division 2B relegation playoff, are all scheduled for Saturday.
Weekend hurling fixtures
Saturday, April 1
Allianz HL Division 1B relegation play-off
Laois v Kerry, O'Moore Park, 7pm
Allianz HL Division 2A final
Antrim v Carlow, Pairc Esler, 3pm
Allianz HL Division 2B final
Meath v Wicklow, Parnell Park, 5pm
Allianz HL Division 2B relegation play-off
Mayo v Roscommon, TBC, TBC
Allianz HL Division 3A final
Donegal v Tyrone, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm
Sunday, April 2
Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-finals
Offaly v Tipperary, O'Connor Park, 4pm
Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm
Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 4pm
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm
Allianz HL Division 1A relegation play-off
Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, 4pm
Allianz HL Division 3B final
Longford v Warwickshire, Healy Park, 1.30pm