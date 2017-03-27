Donegal await McHugh injury update 27 March 2017





Donegal's Ryan McHugh.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Ryan McHugh.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Ryan McHugh is due to have a scan on the ankle injury he sustained during Donegal's draw with Monaghan yesterday.

The All Star half back had to be helped from the field in the second half after going over on his left ankle. He left Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon wearing a protective boot and is a major doubt for next Sunday's Division 1 final round meeting with Mayo in Castlebar.

Meanwhile, Donegal manager Rory Gallagher expressed disappointment with his side's failure to hold on for the win against Monaghan.

"When you are in a position to win the game and you don't win it, it is very disappointing. A draw is some consolation, but overall I don't think our performance was that great even though we were in a position to win the game at the end," he said.