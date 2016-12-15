Pearce and Cian Hanley return home to be with terminally ill brother 27 March 2017





Pearce and Cian Hanley. Pearce and Cian Hanley.

Mayo's Pearce and Cian Hanley have been granted compassionate leave by their respective AFL clubs the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions to be with their younger brother Tom, who is battling cancer.

The two clubs have issued a joint-statement which reads: “The Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions Football Clubs wish to advise that Pearce and Cian Hanley will return to Ireland to deal with a private family matter. The Suns and Lions will provide all the support the family needs during this challenging time."

Pearce and Cian were Brisbane Lions club-mates before former Mayo senior Pearce recently joined the Gold Coast Suns. Cian played his first game for the Lions at the weekend after an injury layoff against the Suns in a North Eastern AFL pre-season match, which was also Pearce's debut for his new club.

According to reports in the Australian media, Cian was spared news of Tom's deteriorating condition until after the match.