HL1B: one-win Offaly into quarter-finals 26 March 2017





HL1B: one-win Offaly into quarter-finals

©INPHO HL1B: one-win Offaly into quarter-finals©INPHO

Offaly beat relegation rivals Kerry by 1-21 to 2-16 at Tralee and are suddenly into the league quarter-finals.

Amazingly, the Faithful County went into today pointless from their first four outings but just one win is enough to secure them a last-eight meeting with none other than All-Ireland champions Tipperary next weekend after they finished level with the Kingdom and Laois on the final standings but progress on score difference.

Kerry and the O’Moore County will contest next Sunday’s relegation play-off.

The Faithfuls led by 0-15 to 1-9 at the break today and their hosts were down to 14 men at that stage following the dismissal of corner forwward John Buckley.

The Kingdom got themselves back on level terms but Stephen Quirke's goal turned the momentum in favour of Kevin Ryan's charges.