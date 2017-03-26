'They just refused to be beat' 26 March 2017





Our Lady's Brian McGrath and St Kieran's Martin Keoghan

©INPHO Our Lady's Brian McGrath and St Kieran's Martin Keoghan©INPHO

Joint-manager Tom Byrnes hailed Our Lady's Secondary School, Templemore's never-say-die attitude after they ended a 39-year wait for the Croke Cup yesterday.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star after the thrilling comeback win over St. Kieran's College, Kilkenny in Thurles, Byrnes enthused: “I was trying to sum it up in my own head - they just refused to be beat. That was the bottom line: they were not going to give in.

“I think everyone put their shoulder to the wheel and it was a phenomenal effort. Even the lads who were coming in off the line; they got into it straight away. I am not on about scores - it was about contributing to the game. It is some way to top off the year.

"Most champions have that will to win and just are not going to give in no matter what. Whether it is horse racing or anything, it is the horse who keeps sticking his head out in front and with hurlers it is the same thing. They just refused to be beat. They showed that today and if you back through the year you will see that we earned it the hard way."

He added: “They beat Thurles (CBS) and then they beat Nenagh (CBS) - to be the premier school in the Premier County is huge for us and very important to us. Then to be the premier school in Munster and to become the premier school in the country as well is huge. It is a day that we will never forget. We are just delighted,”