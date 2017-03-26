Clare refs refused €5 expenses increase 26 March 2017





Clare refs refused €5 expenses increase

Clare referees have been told the county board cannot afford to give them a €5 rise in expenses.

Top inter-county football referee Rory Hickey, who is vice-chairman of the Clare referees’ representative body, is quoted in the Clare Champion as saying: “At the moment, we receive €35 for league games. We looked for a €5 increase. We spoke to Bernard Keane (county board treasurer) and he outlined the state of the finances in the county board.

“He gave a no-holds-barred insight into the state of finances of Clare GAA, which isn’t pretty at the moment. There have been cutbacks with county teams all over the place. They really haven’t got a bob.

“Both senior county final replays helped them out last year and the national league (hurling) final replay. That got them over the hump. So we agreed that we’d let the €5 slide until later in the year and see how things go.”

Referees in Clare receive €40 for adult championship games and €30 for underage championship games.