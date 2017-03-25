Cork's newcomers have impressed Kelly 25 March 2017





Former Tippeary star Eoin Kelly.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Former Tippeary star Eoin Kelly.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Ahead of tomorrow's Allianz HL Division 1A clash at Pairc Ui Rinn, former Tipperary star Eoin Kelly says Cork have made progress in this campaign.

Kieran Kingston and the Rebels have work to do if they are to close the gap to the Premier County but Kelly has seen evidence to suggest that they are moving in the right direction.

“Cork have to work now to narrow the gap that’s been created between themselves and Tipp,” he said to The Irish Examiner.

“And there is a gap now which was never really there in recent years - it was usually nip and tuck, with Cork winning one and Tipp winning one.

“The team with Dónal Óg and the lads was very consistent when it came to Tipp but the balance is in Tipp’s favour now.

“It’s a challenge, nurturing the younger players, who’ve been doing well, but then a lot of the Cork players lined out in the All-Ireland final in 2013 and the replay, as well as the Munster final of 2014. They should be well able for that role.

“Cork probably don’t carry the same leaders that the top teams carry, but I’ve been impressed by Shane Kingston, Mark Coleman and Luke Meade, they’ve done well.



“I think Cork need to leave the league with a good spine to their team; it’d be a good day’s work for them to settle on that ahead of the championship, but they’ve found a few players at the same time, so that’s a positive note for them.”