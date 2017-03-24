FL previews: Dubs on the brink of history 24 March 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice seen here being interviewed by TG4 commentator Marcus Ó Buachalla brings his charges to Kingspan Breffni Park where they will face Cavan.

Here are our previews for the sixth round of the Allianz Football League, with 16 games taking place across the country this weekend.

Saturday, March 25th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6

Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 7pm - eir Sport

Dublin are 1/14 to win this one and it’s not hard to understand why given the path that they’re presently on in comparison to Roscommon.

Jim Gavin’s side stretched their remarkable unbeaten run to 34 games with two late points against Kerry in Tralee last weekend, equalling the Kingdom’s 84-year record, and Saturday night’s Croke Park clash should see them breaking that record.

The Rossies have been beaten in all five of their outings in Division 1 thus far and will travel to HQ as 15/2 underdogs against the defending champions.

Stranger things have happened, but it’s difficult to envisage it happening for Kevin McStay’s charges here as the all-conquering capital men look to create a little bit more history.

Verdict: Dublin

Allianz FL Division 3 round 6

Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 7pm

This all-Ulster affair looks like only going one way if you were to go by the form book and there’s plenty at stake for both sides.

Armagh are in need of another win to keep up the promotion chase with Tipperary and Louth, who face each other on Sunday, while Antrim require points to keep away from the drop zone.

The rejuvenated Orchard men should book a comfortable win on home turf.

Verdict: Armagh

Laois v Longford, O'Moore Park, 7pm - eir Sport

Laois need points fast and will cite Longford’s visit to Portlaoise on Saturday night as a must-win game.

The O’Moore men were foiled by Antrim the last day, boosting the Saffrons’ survival hopes massively, and will need to step up to the plate against the Midlanders this time round as relegation looks a real possibility for them at present.

Verdict: Laois

Allianz FL Division 4 round 6

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 7pm

Both these teams are officially out of the promotion race and will be playing for pride in Dungarvan on Saturday night.

Verdict: Limerick

Sunday, March 26th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6

Cavan v Kerry, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm

Cavan scored a remarkable win over Mayo last time out to keep their survival hopes alive and face another huge test on Sunday when they welcome Kerry to Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Kingdom looked to have Dublin on the ropes in round five but for the champions to kick injury-time points and salvage a draw – a result which will have no doubt pained Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his players, as the Dubs now look set to surpass their county’s 84-year unbeaten record.

On the opposite end of the coin, Mattie McGleenan’s charges will have taken huge encouragement from the result they earned in Castlebar, where talisman Gearoid McKiernan was immense, and they’ll need the big Swanlinbar man - and plenty more along with him - to stand up to the Munster champions this weekend.

The last time these two sides met was on an All-Ireland quarter-final stage four years ago, with Kerry winning out by 0-15 to 0-9, and many expect a similar sort of margin this time round as Fitzmaurice’s side look to assure themselves safety with a game to go.

Verdict: Kerry

Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 3pm

A repeat of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final meeting and, to add some spice, both these teams are heading into Sunday’s showdown in Omagh off the back of disappointing losses.

Tyrone were dominated by Donegal in Ballybofey last Saturday night while Mayo were left shocked by Cavan in Castlebar the following afternoon, leaving them with relegation worries heading into the final two rounds.

Sean Cavanagh has said that the Ulster champions must “go at Mayo” this weekend and there’ll be plenty of motivation for the three-time All-Ireland winner and his team mates to do so considering the manner in which they went down to the Westerners in last year’s race for Sam Maguire.

Both teams are in bad need of a win for different reasons and it should make for a fascinating show in Healy Park on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Tyrone

Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon, 3pm

Games between these two in recent times have almost always been airtight and there’s not much to suggest that Sunday’s meeting in Ballyshannon will be any different.

Donegal summoned a brilliant performance against Tyrone last weekend to cause a six-point upset and that, along with home advantage, is what sees them as 4/7 favourites against Monaghan this weekend.

Jack McCarron has hit 2-14 in the last three games for the Farney County, including 1-7 against Roscommon last weekend, and will take some watching from Rory Gallagher’s side’s defence along with the deadly Conor McManus.

On the other end, the Tir Chonaill men had several sources for scores and should soon be welcoming back All Star forward Paddy McBrearty, who missed their impressive victory over the Ulster champions.

Verdict: Donegal

Allianz FL Division 2 round 6

Derry v Cork, Celtic Park, 1pm

Derry’s nine-point defeat to Galway in round five currently sees them sitting bottom in Division 2 with Cork’s point from their drawn game against Meath all that separates them from Sunday’s opponents.

These two are the only teams in the second tier that show one win five games in and the Rebels, in particular, will be wondering how they’re still only with four points after letting a nine-point lead slip at home last weekend.

Peader Healy’s men must now make the long journey north to try and edge further away from the drop against an Oak Leaf outfit that are desperately in need of points and which will also have their Slaughtneil players back available to them for the first time this year.

Verdict: Derry

Meath v Fermanagh, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Meath’s draw with Cork the last day kept their narrow promotion hopes alive and they’re 4/9 favourites to see off Fermanagh in Navan this weekend.

Donal Lenihan and Graham Reilly helped inspire the Royals to a nine-point comeback against the Rebels at Pairc Ui Rinn and the Ernesiders’ defence could have their hands full in trying to stop those two alone.

Pete McGrath’s side leaked four goals to Kildare earlier this month but will take some encouragement from their win over Clare last weekend, with Sean Quigley’s 0-8 salvo helping lift them off the foot of the table.

Verdict: Meath

Down v Galway, Pairc Esler, 3pm

A win for Galway here would put them within touching distance of promotion and they’re likely to earn the points up in Newry.

Down suffered their first loss in three outings at the hands of table-toppers Kildare last weekend and saw decent contributions from Jerome Johnston and Mark Poland off the bench in the five-point defeat.

The Connacht champions will be taking nothing for granted as they head for Pairc Esler this weekend and should have enough to edge out the hosts in their bid for Division 1 status.

Verdict: Galway

Kildare v Clare, Newbridge, 3.15pm

A win here sees Kildare promoted and it’s hard to envisage Clare pulling off an 11/4 upset against Cian O’Neill’s red-hot side in Newbridge.

The Lilywhites have struck 11 goals in five games thus far, losing just one of those thanks to a late Derry goal, and they’re likely to seal a return to Division 1 ahead of schedule this weekend.

While Clare aren’t clear of relegation just yet, there’s no doubt that Colm Collins’ side have exceeded expectations in Division 2 but Sunday’s clash at St Conleth’s Park may just prove a step too high for the visitors.

Verdict: Kildare

Allianz FL Division 3 round 6

Sligo v Offaly, Markievicz Park, 3pm

Sligo’s promotion hopes took a bad hit after defeat to Longford last weekend and they’ll be keen to bounce back from that when Offaly come out west.

The Faithful men produced a more encouraging display in their loss to Tipperary in round five but remain 7/4 outsiders heading into this one nonetheless.

Verdict: Sligo

Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, 3pm

This should be an intriguing battle at the top and it’s one which Tipperary are fancied for given their form as of late.

Louth suffered their first loss of the campaign to Armagh and could have their hands full in trying to stop the likes of Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan from inflicting them with irreversible damage on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Tipperary

Allianz FL Division 4 round 6

Leitrim v London, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1pm

Leitrim can’t get promoted but should pick up their third win of the campaign when they welcome the Exiles to Carrick-on-Shannon.

Verdict: Leitrim

Wexford v Westmeath, Innovate Wexford Park, 1pm

This one is a battle for top spot heading into the final round and the Slayneysiders get the nod here given their flawless form to date.

Verdict: Wexford

Wicklow v Carlow, Aughrim, 3pm

Carlow look good to inflict Wicklow with their fifth loss of the campaign and pick up their third win in the process.

Verdict: Carlow

