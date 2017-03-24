'Galway won't be holding back' 24 March 2017





Francis Forde.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Francis Forde.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sunday’s NHL 1B clash between Limerick and Galway looks set to be a cracker.

Already, we carried a report from Limerick manager John Kiely had stressed that they will be fielding their strongest side possible for the match.

With Wexford already promoted, neither side has anything to play for, only pride, but that seems to matter as Galway selector Francis Forde has similar sentiments to Kiely in that they will be going all out for the win.

“Part on moving on is getting a result against Limerick to be honest with you,” Forde told the Connacht Tribune.

“This is the first time that we have met one of the top teams. So, we are looking for a bit of redemption on that score. That is a fair objective.”

Both teams are already qualified for the NHL quarterfinals and therefore a stern test on Sunday will be welcomed by both sides.