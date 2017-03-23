Deely set to experiment 23 March 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. London manager Ciaran Deely.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

London manager Ciaran Deely believes the absence of a number of players offers an opportunity for other squad members to shine.

The Exiles are down four players for the trip to Leitrim this weekend as they will be taking part in the University All-British Championship at Pairc na hEireann.

The Wexford native is not too downbeat about the loss of players as he feels that it is the ideal time to run the rule over some fringe players.

“We’ll be missing four players for Leitrim, but it’s actually coming at a good time because we can give the squad players a start who have all given a massive effort this year,” Deely told the Irish Post.

“They’ll have a chance to show what they can do against Leitrim and push themselves into contention for the championship team.”