O'Brien wants to finish strong 23 March 2017





Carlow Manager Turlough O'Brien

Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien has targeted a strong finish to the league campaign.

There may be two rounds of the NFL left, but with promotion now out of their reach, Carlow are focussing on finishing strongly.

O’Brien was delighted with the win over Waterford, and with games against Wicklow and Wexford left, he told the Carlow Nationalist that it is all about preparing for the championship.

“There is nothing you can do about it now. Hopefully we have learned lessons and I think we have learned lessons,” said O’Brien.

“We have two games. These are important games. The league is an important competition and we want to finish as high as we can in the league.”