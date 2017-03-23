Slaughtneil pair set to feature against Cork 23 March 2017





Derry boss Damian Barton says he is likely to play Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers at some point in Sunday’s crunch Division 2 clash against Cork.

The duo are available again following Slaughtneil’s All-Ireland club SFC final defeat to Dr Crokes last Friday, but the Oak Leafers will be without the services of Karl McKaigue, who is on holiday, for what Barton has branded as a “critical” game against the Rebels.

“They were at training on Tuesday. Chrissy McKaigue and Brendan Rogers are strong probabilities to be involved this weekend,” Barton told the Irish Examiner.

“There are a couple of other players, but there is the emotional trauma of losing an All-Ireland and then the long run in both the club hurling and football, I think, has taken an emotional toll on a few of them.

"We’ve had players out injured and we haven’t rushed them back.”

Throw-in for Sunday's game at Celtic Park is at 1pm.