Video: Croke Park looking fantastic in this World Cup clip 22 March 2017





Croke Park ©INPHO/Tom Honan. Croke Park ©INPHO/Tom Honan.

With the bid for the Rugby 2023 World Cup approaching a clip has been released showcasing some of the stadiums which will be at the centre of the push to bring the decorated competition to these shores.

Croke Park is no doubt crucial to that bid and looks fantastic in the short video.

The description reads "A look at four of Ireland's iconic stadiums with the sporting legends who played in them. Brian O'Driscoll at the Aviva Stadium, Bernard Brogan at Croke Park, Phillip Matthews at Kingspan Stadium and Paul O'Connell at Thomond Park. #Ireland2023 - Ready For The World."

Have a look at the clip and try not to be proud.