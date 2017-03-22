O Cinneide: we should have started a fight 22 March 2017





Kerry's Dara O Cinneide and Colm Cooper with Ryan McMenamin and Conor Gormley of Tyrone during the 2005 All-Ireland final.

12 years on, Dara O Cinneide regrets that Kerry didn't stand up for themselves following the alleged eye gouging incident on Colm Cooper in the 2005 All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

“Maybe we should have started a fight,” he recalls in his episode of Laochra Gael which is due to be screened on TG4 tonight (9.30pm).

The Kingdom lost out to the Red Hands that day on a scoreline of 1-16 to 2-10 and O Cinneide adds: “I remember taking the diplomatic approach and speaking to the umpires.

“I said to the umpire, 'You saw what happened. Aren't you going to say anything?'. He let on he saw nothing.”

O Cinneide's club and county team-mate Tomas O Se echoes those sentiments.

“I think that day we should have sent out a message. It was a mistake not to do so.”